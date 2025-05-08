East Riding College students Sarah Friberg and Lewis Gurney alongside Anthony Gascoigne, Hospitality Programme leader.

East Riding College students, Sarah Friberg and Lewis Gurney, are headed to Leeds College to participate in the regional finals of the Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition.

Both students are part of the Catering & Hospitality course based at the Bridlington campus of East Riding College.

Each year, Riso Gallo, Europe's premier grain specialists, search for young chefs (aged 17- 23) who can inject personality, passion and creativity to create a vibrant, exciting dish.

Emphasising sustainability and reducing food waste, Sarah is excited for the opportunity to demonstrate her signature risotto recipe.

Sarah said: “The competition is an amazing opportunity for me to learn and grow. I am proud to be participating and excited to make my college proud.”

Taking inspiration from the local environment and selecting ingredients that will showcase the region, Lewis is hoping to impress the judges.

Excited to head to the regional heats, Lewis said: “The competition offers a massive opportunity for me to demonstrate my skills, and I am ecstatic, encouraged and excited to be a part of it - bring it on!”

Anthony Gascoigne, Hospitality Programme leader, who will be accompanying the pair, said: “Riso Gallo’s ‘Young Risotto Chef of the Year’ is a superb competition for our chefs to be involved with.

“It pushes them to think creatively about how they can transform the humble risotto into something truly delicious and unique.

“We are delighted to be through to the regional final, and whatever the result, it will be a great learning experience.”

If either Sarah or Lewis places at the regional heats, they will go on to the grand final held at Tottenham Hotspur’s H Club on June 2.