In Muston, there is a ‘mini monastery’ of Norbertine Canons who moved there nine years ago.

Comprising two canons, Father Thomas Swaffer and Father Martin Gosling, it is the smallest community of the Order which was founded by St Norbert on Christmas Day 1121 at Prémontré, north east of Paris.

Over the past 12 months, this small community, as other communities throughout the world, have celebrated 900 years of the Order's existence, culminating in an international symposium in Rome at which the Muston Canons took part.

Father Martin Gosling, one of Muston's Norbertine Canons, meets Pope Francis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the symposium was a private audience with Pope Francis.

The Order had its first foundation in Yorkshire at Easby in 1152, followed by Swainby, Coverham and Kirby Malham.

All were lost at the Reformation.

The Order returned to England to Crowle, Lincolnshire, which will be celebrating its sesquicentenary (150 years) this October.

Advertisement Hide Ad