Two canons from Muston, near Filey, meet Pope Francis in private audience
Two Norbertine Canons from Muston, near, Filey, had a private audience with Pope Francis in Italy.
In Muston, there is a ‘mini monastery’ of Norbertine Canons who moved there nine years ago.
Comprising two canons, Father Thomas Swaffer and Father Martin Gosling, it is the smallest community of the Order which was founded by St Norbert on Christmas Day 1121 at Prémontré, north east of Paris.
Over the past 12 months, this small community, as other communities throughout the world, have celebrated 900 years of the Order's existence, culminating in an international symposium in Rome at which the Muston Canons took part.
The highlight of the symposium was a private audience with Pope Francis.
The Order had its first foundation in Yorkshire at Easby in 1152, followed by Swainby, Coverham and Kirby Malham.
All were lost at the Reformation.
The Order returned to England to Crowle, Lincolnshire, which will be celebrating its sesquicentenary (150 years) this October.