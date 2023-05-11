Two centuries old and still going strong - Whitby Museum gearing up for best year ever

On January 17, 1823, the Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society was founded, bringing together a group of like-minded collectors, geologists and naturalists.

Led by the Rev George Young, a historian and geologist, their aim was to create a museum and library for the benefit of the people of Whitby and its visitors, with the first artefacts the fossils that were being found in the cliffs surrounding Whitby.

The society, now a registered charity, still runs the museum today.

Interior of Whitby Museum and its cabinets of curiosities.

During its 200-year history, the museum has re-located several times to accommodate its growing collection and eventually found its current home in 1931 within Pannett Park, housing more than 90,000 artefacts from huge marine fossils to tiny pieces of intricately carved jet.

Three special exhibitions have been staged celebrating the milestone bicentenary year which were officially opened in February by the Marchioness of Normanby.

The main exhibition 200 Years of Collecting introduces visitors to the key acquisitions made decade by decade.

This includes The Department of Miscellaneous Curiosities – a specially commissioned documentary film produced by Anne Dodsworth, of Blow Your Trumpet Films, which showcases the museum’s rich history and allows viewers to peep behind-the-scenes with the staff and volunteers.

How the inside of Whitby Museum looked in 1931.

Inspired by the recent acquisition of the Zeplin III dark matter detector, visitors are invited to think about the future of collecting and to consider ‘what represents an artefact of the future’?

A stroll back through time in the costume gallery presents a selection of garments from the collection to show 200 Years of Fashion, including a black wedding dress with 17-inch waist.

The library and archive exhibition chronicles the way in which Whitby has changed through the years with significant events of each decade illustrated with fascinating and important documents from the unique archive.

On June 10 and 11, the museum will be welcoming the Yorkshire Fossil Festival to the museum and Pannett Park for a day of free activities and entertainment.