Two charities launch appeal to provide more carer support in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Council provides funding for to charities in the county; Carers Plus and Carers Resource.

Both provide independent advice, information and support to carers, with Carers Plus covering the Scarborough, Ryedale and Hambleton and Richmondshire areas, while Carers Resource works in the Harrogate, Selby and Craven communities, with the council also providing funding to smaller organisations which offers carers a break and connect them to activities and support in their area.

All are vitally important because they strive to ensure those involved in looking after others are not overburdened by the task.

Carers Time Off organisation volunteer Liz with Hazel, enjoying each other’s company.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “Carers are indispensable and one way we recognise that is by helping to fund the organisations which support them.

“Many carers look after friends and relatives, but the volunteers who work for care organisations often do so without that personal connection, they do so for the good of their communities and that deserves recognition.

“They help carers in many ways and we thank everyone who gives up their time, either as a direct carer, or support worker.

“Their efforts contribute to our objective of allowing people to stay healthy, independent and connected to where they live.”

One of the services which has become greatly appreciated by many carers is assistance from volunteers who give up their time to sit with those who need assistance, giving their regular carer the opportunity to take a break, for their own relaxation, wellbeing or to get tasks done away from the home.

Volunteers may also be involved in providing companionship and emotional support to carers who find themselves struggling to find opportunities for interaction in the community.

Ryedale Carers Support, which provides a carer’s break service, has launched a “flourishing friendships” initiative to attract new volunteers to become a “buddy” to someone with care needs. That allows their regular carer the opportunity to take a break.

