Two dogs and a cat killed in Whitby flat fire

Two dogs and a cat have died in a flat fire in Whitby.

The blaze broke out in a first floor flat on St Peter's Road at around 7.35pm on Monday.

Firefighters tackle the blaze.

The fire started in the kitchen in a three storey block of flats and is believed to have been caused by papers left on top of a cooker hob.

The kitchen was totally destroyed and the remainder of the flat was badly affected by smoke.

No people were involved or hurt in the fire, however, crews gave oxygen to one dog, which sadly passed away at the vets later on.

One other dog and one cat were found dead at the property due to smoke inhalation.

Emergency services at the scene.

Whitby, Lythe, Robin Hoods Bay and the aerial ladder platform from Scarborough responded to the incident.

Crews used six breathing apparatus to rapidly deploy on arrival and extinguished the fire using three hose reel jets, they also administered first aid to the dog.