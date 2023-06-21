News you can trust since 1882
Two former Mayors of Scarborough honoured for service by parish council

Two former Mayors of Scarborough have been honoured by Seamer and Crossgates Parish Council.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
​Helen Mallory and David Jeffels receive their trophies from Cllr Linda Wallis, Seamer parish council chairman.​​Helen Mallory and David Jeffels receive their trophies from Cllr Linda Wallis, Seamer parish council chairman.​
​Helen Mallory and David Jeffels receive their trophies from Cllr Linda Wallis, Seamer parish council chairman.​

For 15 years, Helen Mallory served as a member of the council, some as chairman, and was one of the longest serving members of Scarborough Borough Council.

Last March she and Cllr Jeffels, who represented Seamer, Crossgates and Irton as North Yorkshire County Councillor for 17 years, until the change of boundaries for the new North Yorkshire Council, were made Honorary Aldermen.

Now their services to the parish have been recognised in trophies presented by Cllr Linda Wallis, the parish council chairman.

Helen said: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have served this thriving parish as a Borough and Parish Councillor.

"We have made much progress in helping our communities to grow and improve their quality of life.”

