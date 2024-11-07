Two fundraising events to be held in support of Flamborough RNLI

By News reporter
Published 7th Nov 2024, 17:18 BST
Two fundraising events will be held this month in support of Flamborough RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat team.

On Saturday, November 16 there will be a joint Christmas Market in aid of Flamborough RNLI and St Michael’s church in Bempton.

The event, held in St Michael’s Church Hall, will take place between 10am and 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, November 22 there will be quiz/pie and peas supper at the Victoria Club in Flamborough.

Two events will raise funds for Flamborough RNLI this month.placeholder image
Two events will raise funds for Flamborough RNLI this month.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £7 each with teams of no more than six people.

There will also be a raffle and cakes will be available after the quiz.

Tickets available from Flamborough Post Office and the Victoria Club until Tuesday, November 19.

Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli for more information.

Related topics:TicketsFlamboroughChristmas Market
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice