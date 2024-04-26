Two holiday lets near Scarborough are 'delighted' and 'proud' to be recognised at national awards

Hilltop House in Hunmanby, and Granary Loft in the North York Moors, were named winners in the Sykes Stars programme after receiving glowing guest feedback. Photos: Sykes Holiday Cottages

Simon and Jane Garnett, owners of Hilltop House in Hunmanby, and Mark and Debra Hutchinson, owners of Granary Loft in the North York Moors, were named winners in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme after receiving glowing guest feedback.

After inheriting Hilltop House from Mr Garnett’s parents, the husband and wife were inspired to convert it into a holiday home to share its stunning location with travellers. Mr Garnett’s parents built the property in 2017, creating a luxury escape complete with oak flooring and beams, stained glass detailing, and large bedrooms to accommodate up to eight guests.

The property is dog friendly and plays host to incredible views of the North Yorkshire coast, with guests also enjoying the location for its close proximity to the village of Hunmanby, offering a selection of shops, pubs, and restaurants.

Jane Garnett, owner of Hilltop House, said: “We’re delighted to have been named Sykes Star. Embarking on our holiday letting journey has been a labour of love but helping our guests make unforgettable holiday memories has become a passion of ours so it feels great to be recognised for their positive feedback.”

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs hutchinson have been renting Granary Loft with Sykes since August 2022 and have seen success with the one-bedroom rustic apartment ever since, with guests regularly citing its peaceful location and abundance of walking trails in feedback.

The apartment sits on the couple’s working farm just inside North York Moors National Park where guests can interact with the resident cows and hens, as well as spot the wealth of local wildlife across the surrounding countryside, including deer, hares, pheasants, and badgers.

Debra Hutchinson, owner of Granary Loft, said: “We feel so proud to have won a Sykes Star – it is fantastic to know our guests are enjoying being in our local area as much as us! We love where we live, as it is such a peaceful countryside location, and it is so satisfying to welcome holidaymakers from across the UK to our farm.”

The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests consistently in the last year.

The holiday let owners were among just 32 properties to be awarded a Sykes Star after going above and beyond to provide an exceptional service to their guests.

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love to showcase the incredible mix of holiday lets available in the UK and those that feature on our Sykes Stars are some of the very best.

“We know just how committed owners like Simon, Jane, Debra, and Mark are to providing fantastic breaks for their guests and it’s great to be able to recognise this.

“Our winners make an invaluable contribution to the UK holiday let market and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the future, especially as North Yorkshire continues to be a thriving staycation hotspot.”