Two more pavement licence applications submitted by Scarborough businesses
Applications to serve food and drinks outside their premises have been submitted by Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro and Bamford’s Chippy.
Both businesses have said that they would place outdoor seating on the pavement if the applications are approved by North Yorkshire Council.
Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro is located on 3 Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough and public representations are currently being accepted by the council.
The second application is by Bamford’s Chippy which is located at 27 Sandside in Scarborough.
The chip shop’s pavement licence application states that tables and chairs would be located outside for the serving of food and drink.
If approved by the licensing authority, the business would be allowed to keep the outdoor seating in place seven days a week, from 10am to 8pm.
Public representations regarding both applications are open until Thursday, October 5.
Those wishing to make their views known can do so by writing to [email protected].