Two more pavement licence applications submitted by Scarborough businesses

A chip shop and a Mediterranean restaurant in Scarborough have applied to the council for pavement licences.

Applications to serve food and drinks outside their premises have been submitted by Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro and Bamford’s Chippy.

Both businesses have said that they would place outdoor seating on the pavement if the applications are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro is located on 3 Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough and public representations are currently being accepted by the council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second application is by Bamford’s Chippy which is located at 27 Sandside in Scarborough.

The chip shop’s pavement licence application states that tables and chairs would be located outside for the serving of food and drink.

If approved by the licensing authority, the business would be allowed to keep the outdoor seating in place seven days a week, from 10am to 8pm.

Public representations regarding both applications are open until Thursday, October 5.