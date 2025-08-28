Two more visiting locomotives announced for North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Annual Steam Gala

After the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s (NYMR) announcement of its Annual Steam Gala from September 25 to 28, it has confirmed that an extra two visiting locomotives will be joining the line-up.

The heritage railway has revealed that Ivatt 2MT No. 41313, courtesy of Isle of Wight Steam Railway and BR Standard 4MT No. 80078, courtesy of S Robinson, will also be part of the extensive timetable of locomotives.

Ivatt 2MT No. 41313 was designed for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway by George Ivatt.

Built at Crewe in 1952, it was originally intended for light passenger duties and goods work, and spent its British Railway career at sheds including Brighton, Exmouth Junction, Barnstaple and Eastleigh before withdrawal in 1965.

Rescued from Barry scrapyard by the Ivatt Trust, No. 41313 was restored to working order and following a full overhaul completed in 2017, has become a familiar and much-loved performer on the Isle of Wight.

BR Standard 4MT No. 80078 was designed and built at Brighton Works during the course of 1951 and was in service from 1954 for British Railways until its withdrawal in 1965.

Since 2018 it has been based at Mid-Norfolk Railway.

For the Annual Steam Gala, it will be renumbered as No. 80119 which was a locomotive that worked Whitby routes.

Previously announced was Standard 2MT No. 78019, courtesy of Charles Newton and the Loughborough Standard Locomotive Group Ltd and No. 34072 257 Squadron, courtesy of Southern Locomotives Ltd.

In addition to these special guests, the NYMR will be showcasing its home fleet including BR 9F No. 92134, Black 5 No. 44806, Black 5 No. 5428 Eric Treacy, SR Schools No. 926 Repton, Lambton Tank No. 29 Peggy, Cockerill No. 8 Lucie and BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80136 which will be renumbered for the Annual Steam Gala as No. 80116.

The original No. 80116 hauled the last train from Middlesbrough to Whitby West Cliff, carrying the The Economist headboard.

A full timetable of varied services will be operated, offering plenty of opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of classic steam across the railway, with shuttle services also running between Grosmont and Whitby.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala for more information and to book tickets to the Steam Gala.