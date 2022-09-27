Train Driver Mike Johnson ready for the whistle

The Gala offered visitiors the opportunity to explore the engine shed and to see all four of North Bay’s miniature locomotives in action.

Scarborough author Joe Coates attended the event to read the latest and potentially final book in his ‘North Bay Tales’ series which depicts life at North Bay Railway.

Mr Coates, a retired primary school teacher, had always wanted to write a book and saw the opportunity to use North Bay Railway as a setting.

The train sets off

He said: “A regular feature of North Bay is that train whistle, audible at quite a distance.

"North Bay Railway continues to provide a marvellous miniature train ride from Peasholm Park station to Scalby Mills and back, and can be the highlight of the holiday.

“The tales take a similar form, the train sets off and travel round by the sea and back again, but in all of the stories, something unusual happens.

"Covid and recent changes at the railway have meant that many of the North Bay Railway book characters and engines are no longer there.

Rowan and Zavier having fun despite the rain

"The series of ten books therefore, belong to the era 2008 to 2020.

"Thousands of copies of the books have been sold over the years, and I think the new book, ‘All Your Favourite Engines’, will be the last in the series.”

The North Bay Tales book series is available to purchase directly from the author by emailing [email protected].

