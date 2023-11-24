News you can trust since 1882
Two people arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington

Humberside Police have arrested two people in connection with drug supply offences in Bridlington.
By Louise French
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:31 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 07:31 GMT
Two people have been arrested in connection with drug supply offences in Bridlington

Bridlington Patrol Team 3 sighted a vehicle on Thursday evening (November 23) that was believed to be involved in drug supply.

Following it being stopped, both the vehicle and occupants were searched and a quantity of class A and class B drugs were located.

A male and female were both arrested for drug supply offences and remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you know of anyone dealing drugs in the community please report it to us.

"Alternatively this information can be passed to crimestoppers anonymously either online or by phoning 0800 555 111.

"Help make our community a safer place.”

