Two people rescued after becoming trapped on cliff at Reighton Sands

The coastguard helicopter winched one of the young males to safety - Image: Bridligton Coastguard

Coastguard and lifeboat rescue teams were called to action on Sunday evening (October 26) after two young males got into difficulty at Reighton Sands.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard received reports of two young males who had become trapped by the incoming tide and climbed partway up the cliff face at Reighton Sands, near Filey shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bridlington and Filey, along with North Yorkshire Police and both Filey RNLI Lifeboats, were tasked to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the prevailing tidal conditions and the location of the casualties, the lifeboats were unable to reach the individuals safely and instead maintained a safety position offshore to provide cover for the teams operating on the cliffs.

Upon arrival, the Coastguard team assessed the scene.

One rope technician was safely lowered down the cliff and successfully recovered the first casualty to the top.

The second casualty, however, was located on a narrow and unstable clay ledge, making access by rope rescue too hazardous.

Following a dynamic risk assessment, the Officer in Charge (OIC) requested support from a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helicopter arrived promptly and, using a winch rescue, safely recovered the second casualty from the cliff face.

The individual was then handed into the care of the Coastguard team on scene for further assessment.

Both casualties were unharmed and did not require medical treatment.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “This incident serves as a reminder of how quickly coastal conditions can change and how dangerous cliffs can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly advise members of the public to stay well clear of cliff edges and bases, as they can be unstable and prone to sudden collapse.

“If you see anyone in difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”