Two properties in Bridlington closed for three months following reports of Anti Social Behaviour

East Riding of Yorkshire council have obtained two full closure orders on properties in Bridlington following reports of Anti Social Behaviour and Criminal activity.

The full closure orders were granted by Beverley Magistrates Court on Friday the November 8 against 22 Harrington Road, a semi-detached property owned by East Riding Council, and 55 Abbotts Way, a first floor flat, also owned by the local authority.

The order means that no-one can enter either property for 3 months, except for officers from the council, Police, other emergency services and utility providers.

Anyone else who enters, or stays on the premises, without reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both.

Beverley Magistrates Court heard from the council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team that they had received complaints about both properties, which included drug dealing, drug use and disorderly conduct which spilled out onto the streets.

Activity at both properties had negatively affected the physical and mental health of the nearby residents and made some afraid to leave their homes.

Accordingly, the council sought full closure orders to protect the local community and prevent further harm. These were granted under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Nigel Brignall, manager of the Anti-Social Behaviour team at ERYC, said “We take anti-social behaviour seriously, and we will take stringent action to protect local communities”.

Andrea Humphrey, the Anti Social Behaviour officer for Bridlington, along with the Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team enforced the order.

Both the ASB Team and the local Policing team welcome information about any properties in Bridlington that are causing nuisance, disorder and criminality to the detriment of people’s health and wellbeing.