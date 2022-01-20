Two Ridings Fundation launch new Yorkshire Coast Fund for the borough of Scarborough

Sidewalk Youth Project

Two Ridings Community Foundation are delighted to announce the launch of The Yorkshire Coast Fund for the borough of Scarborough following a generous £200,000 donation from Scarborough Borough Council.

The fund will be used to make grants to community organisations to provide support to people within the borough of Scarborough to improve wellbeing and address financial

hardship and debt.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund kickstarts this month with a pot of £25,000 available in grants of up to £2,500 for projects to recover and build back following the coronavirus pandemic.

With the pandemic having such a wide impact on mental health, alongside increased financial pressure on people, the fund initially will support organisation helping those affected directly in this way.

It will then address needs on an annual basis to ensure it provides support where it is most needed, year on year.

Councillor Carl Maw, portfolio holder for Stronger Communities and Housing at Scarborough Borough Council said; “We are delighted to be working with Two Ridings to launch the Yorkshire Coast Fund for the borough of Scarborough.

"This fund is an investment by the council for the long term. It recognises the important work of our community and voluntary groups and will enable us to do more to reduce poverty, loneliness and inequality and to support better health and wellbeing.

“Our investment is part of our wider work to create a better borough and will provide a lasting legacy for our local community and make a real difference to peoples’ lives.”

One of the organisations in Scarborough who have received similar funding from Two Ridings during the pandemic is Sidewalk Youth Project who’s work with Scarborough’s most

marginalised and at-risk young people makes a huge difference to their mental wellbeing.

The pandemic posed increased risks to the young people they support, heightening their susceptibility to isolation, their risk of homelessness due to family tensions and suicidal tendencies.

Sidewalk used their funding to provide services and to support this vulnerable group.

A young person participating in an online group chat stated “Sidewalk has been the most helpful thing to me during the lockdown.”

The Yorkshire Coast Fund for the borough of Scarborough will enable Two Ridings to provide more grants to organisations just like Sidewalk, all over the borough.

Jan Garrill, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Foundation said: “This is a great investment in the people of the borough of Scarborough, supporting grassroots organisations year on year who make a massive difference in reducing poverty and inequalities and improving wellbeing for everyone.”

We are particularly keen to support organisations where people with lived experience of the issues being addressed are involved with the design of the project and/or the running of it.”

Activities eligible for funding include:

- Activities that support people who may be experiencing loneliness and isolation

- Activities to bring people together

- Information, advice and guidance

- Activities that encourage people to be active, particularly projects that aim to break down barriers to participation

- Mental health support, including counselling and peer support

- Debt and money Advice

All groups applying should be based in the Borough of Scarborough, be not for profit with an annual income of under £500,000.