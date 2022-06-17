Matt Moorhouse has helped Gallows Close Centre by providing his services free of charge to fit a new boiler.

The Gallows Close Centre, a not-for-profit and self-funded organisation that provides activities to help support low-income families, was tasked with raising £5,500 after receiving a quote, and so the fundraising began.

However, Matt Moorhouse, the owner of Boiler Doctor, offered to help by providing his services free of charge after being tagged in a Facebook post.

Matt said: “The centre isn’t funded and any money spent is from donations and fundraisers to pay for things.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Such a small token of gesture from me, which in reality is only a day's labour, means so much more to a community that relies on having a centre to use. For them to spend nearly £6,000 would hurt a lot more people.

“After seeing how much the local company was quoting, I was even more determined to get the funding for materials covered by my local merchant so there wasn’t even a material bill for Gallows close.

“This means the job is completely free of charge so the money they raise can go straight back into all the hard work they do.”

MKM, a builders merchant in Scarborough, supplied the materials for Matt to use for free, meaning that the community centre can reinvest the funds raised elsewhere.

Kimmie Avison, CEO of Gallows Close Centre, said: “We are actually blown away by Matt's generosity and the organisations which have donated the materials.

“I actually burst into tears. We are solely responsible for all maintenance, repairs, rent and overheads.

“For Matt to step in and offer his services for free is just amazing, especially when we can put £5,500 to other uses including a year's worth of activities for children.