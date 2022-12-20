Two Scarborough care homes shine on international The Big Christmas Care Singalong

Happy Futures in Eastfield and St.Cecilia’s in Scarborough took part in this years singalong.The online concert aims to celebrate the social care sector and bring people together for Christmas, and features care providers from all over the country and world.

Angela Fletcher of Happy Futures said: “Music is so important to our individuals. Big Ian has brought his band to play to perform with our individuals and so to have them all feature in this beautiful Christmas special is so exciting for all of our community.

“We will enjoy watching it together. I can’t wait to see their faces as they are the stars of the show.”

Martin Simmons and Michael Short from Happy Futures, and Julia from St Cecilias.

‘The Big Christmas Care Singalong’ is an hour-long online concert celebrating all those who live and work in social care .

The singalong first came about in December 2020 when families were unable to visit families in care homes so it was put together with videos from people all over the world to give a feeling of togetherness in an effort to tackle loneliness among vulnerable people

The ‘play as live’ event, which is returning for its third outing this year, has been spearheaded by Big Ian Donaghy.

The online concert, which was described as “funny, heart-warming and heart-breaking in equal measure”, was created in response to the isolation experienced by many vulnerable people during the festive period.

Julia and Jenna from St Cecilias taking part.

This year’s online Singalong is set to be bigger and better, with Big Ian and his team creating a festive feast to remember.

Many of the live performances were recorded at Hornington Manor near York where there was a team of Graham Hodge, Emily Lawler, Carl Pemberton (ex-Journey South X-Factor finalist), Steve Cassidy and Samantha Holden who performed an array of festive favourites.

The free-to-watch concert will feature care home residents and team members performing their favourite Christmas songs.

