Two small businesses collaborate to overhaul Scarborough Spa's online presence

‘Keep’ and ‘Askew Brook’ have collaborated to showcase the innovation and digital expertise of both companies, reinforcing their status as leaders in the field.

Keep, known for their successful work on the branding, wayfinding, and promotional materials for the National Armed Forces Day 2022, led the design efforts for the new website while Askew Brook, renowned for their development skill and technology integrations, managed the technical aspects of the project.

Dan Eland of Keep said: "This project has been a great one to be a part of. It’s such a unique and beautiful venue, and the old website really let it down - we’re thrilled to have been involved in bringing it up to date and pushing the venue forwards in terms of its online presence”.

Daniel Adens (Askew Brook), Tara Temple (Spa), Ross Anderson (Spa) Daniel Eland (keep>) Richard Askew (Askew Brook) and Matt Wade (keep>)

The previous website faced challenges in terms of speed, user experience, and content management, making it difficult for users to navigate and find information. The new website addresses these issues, providing easy navigation and seamless integration with Ticketmaster's booking system for a much smoother user experience.

Rich Askew, Managing Director at Askew Brook, added: "The Spa is such an iconic building and a Scarborough institution so when the opportunity arose to work on it we were all very excited. I'm incredibly proud of what has been achieved by everyone on this project and it's great to see the team at the Spa backing other creative businesses in the town like ourselves and Keep.”

A key feature of the new website is the promotion of the newly refurbished space at Scarborough Spa designed to be a unique indoor/outdoor ‘character’ wedding venue. The website aims to enhance wedding bookings and overall ticket sales by presenting the venue's offerings in an easy to navigate and informative manner.

Scarborough Spa Manager, Ross Anderson, said, "Thanks to all at Keep Digital for coming in and tackling the mammoth task of redesigning a brand new website for Scarborough Spa and Askew Brook for building it.

"The team came in and explained everything clearly from the first meeting to the last and has helped us immensely through the whole process with regular updates and thoughts as well as liaising with 3rd parties throughout. A great local service from start to finish!"

The new website was completed in time for the summer 2023 season, ready to serve venue-goers with a comprehensive guide to the exciting line-up of upcoming events at Scarborough Spa.