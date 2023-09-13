The Old Ship Inn and George Hotel will be selling the limited edition, rugby themed beer in Bridlington. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wolfpack Brewing Co. has announced the launch of a charity beer that aims to raise both funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), to coincide with this year’s international rugby tournament.

The charity beer is a Session IPA, appropriately named ‘Second Row’ to honour the pivotal role the second row plays in a rugby team.

Two Bridlington pubs will be selling the new beer, namely The Old Ship Inn and the George Hotel.

Wolfpack is a UK based brewery co-founded by international rugby players, Al Hargreaves and Chris Wyles, and has exclusively partnered with Stonegate Group to bring the charity beer to over 400 pubs nationwide.

The initiative further honours the founders’ friend and fellow international second row player, Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with MND.

A contribution of 20p from every pint of Second Row IPA sold will be donated by Stonegate Group directly to the MNDA.

The beer is a crisp, floral ale with vibrant citrus notes, and will be available from September 8– October 28, at participating pubs throughout the rugby tournament.

Al Hargreaves, co-founder of Wolfpack Brewing Co., said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching Second Row IPA in partnership with Stonegate Pub Group. We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of raising £10,000 through sales of the beer to support the MNDA – a cause very close to our hearts as ex-rugby players.

“Equally as importantly, we also want to raise awareness of the disease via this campaign and would encourage people to visit the MNDA website to learn more about why the fundraising is so vital.”

Melissa Wisdom, Chief Commercial Officer at Stonegate Group, said: “We are proud to partner with Wolfpack and stand with the rugby and MND community to launch Second Row IPA to raise both awareness and important funds in the fight against MND. We hope our guests really enjoy this beer and join us in supporting such an important cause.”