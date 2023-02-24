BBC1’s Sort Your Life Out and Channel 4’s Worst House On The Street are looking for families in Scarborough to appear on their TV shows.

On Channel 4’s Worst House On The Street, the show follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those that take part, receive professional help and advice from our property experts, Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

Scarborough families are wanted to participate in two popular TV shows.

At this stage in the process of making the programme, show makers are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home (or are close to completing) and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within their filming time frame of March 2023 to May/June 2023.

BBC1’s Sort Your Life Out sees Stacey Solomon and her team of organising experts help families declutter their homes and transform their spaces in just 7 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show makers are currently looking for families to take part in a brand-new series and are keen to speak to people from all walks of life, with varying backgrounds and experiences, who may need a helping hand decluttering and organising their home.

More information and online application forms for BBC1’s Sort Your Life Out can be found online here.