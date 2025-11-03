Two vehicles and a wall damaged at Derwent Kennel Cottages, Snainton
Police are appealing for information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Snainton.
It happened between 8pm on Friday October 31 and 5am on Saturday November 1 and took place at Derwent Kennel Cottages.
The incident involved damage to a wall and two vehicles - the damage is believed to be in the region of £740.
Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250206339 when passing on information.