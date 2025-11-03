Two vehicles and a wall damaged at Derwent Kennel Cottages, Snainton

By Louise French
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:48 GMT
The incident took place overnight between Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1placeholder image
The incident took place overnight between Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1
Police are appealing for information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Snainton.

It happened between 8pm on Friday October 31 and 5am on Saturday November 1 and took place at Derwent Kennel Cottages.

The incident involved damage to a wall and two vehicles - the damage is believed to be in the region of £740.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250206339 when passing on information.

Related topics:SnaintonEmailNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice