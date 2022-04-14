Typically British weather forecast for the Yorkshire Coast this Easter

Scarborough is expected to be busy this bank holiday weekend

The Met Office have predicted a predominantly warm and dry Easter weekend for Yorkshire and Humber with bright or sunny spells.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a very pleasant 19°C inland, although coastal towns may be considerably cooler with a maximum temperature of 13°C forecast for Bridlington, and Scarborough and 15°C for Whitby.

The full forecast is as follows:

Thursday April 14 (day)

Early morning, mist and low cloud clearing to leave a dry day with bright or sunny spells, although high cloud may increase in the afternoon, making the sunshine hazy. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Thursday April 14 (night):

Largely dry with light winds, variable cloud and clear spells, allowing patches of mist and fog to form later in the night. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Friday April 15:

Mist and fog patches generally clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, however low cloud and mist may linger near the coast. Warm, but cooler by the coast. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: