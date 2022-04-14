Typically British weather forecast for the Yorkshire Coast this Easter
A changeable weekend of sunny spells intermingled with mist, fog and cloudy patches is promised for the bank holiday weekend.
The Met Office have predicted a predominantly warm and dry Easter weekend for Yorkshire and Humber with bright or sunny spells.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a very pleasant 19°C inland, although coastal towns may be considerably cooler with a maximum temperature of 13°C forecast for Bridlington, and Scarborough and 15°C for Whitby.
The full forecast is as follows:
Thursday April 14 (day)
Early morning, mist and low cloud clearing to leave a dry day with bright or sunny spells, although high cloud may increase in the afternoon, making the sunshine hazy. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Thursday April 14 (night):
Largely dry with light winds, variable cloud and clear spells, allowing patches of mist and fog to form later in the night. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Friday April 15:
Mist and fog patches generally clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, however low cloud and mist may linger near the coast. Warm, but cooler by the coast. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
A cloudy start Saturday, with the odd spot of rain, but becoming drier and brighter. Largely dry Sunday, although cloud and wind increasing. Cloudy Monday, with patchy rain and drizzle.