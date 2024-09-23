Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, made of Lego, has been stolen from an exhibition in the grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The 2ft tall, green statue formed part of the ICONIC BRICKS: Dinosaurs! exhibition at the hall, which finishes today (Sep 23).

The model went missing from the venue’s walled gardens between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Eighteen life-sized, colourful Lego models of dinosaurs – including a triceratops, a stegosaurus, and an iguanodon - have been dotted around the grounds and gardens since August 23 – and proved so popular with all ages, that the exhibition was extended for a week.

Baby T-Rex which was stolen from the grounds of Sewerby Halll and Gardens, Bridlington.

The prehistoric creature statues are part of a travelling exhibition by the team at ICONIC BRICKS and were due to be removed today before being moved to another venue.

The theft has been reported to police.

If the baby T-Rex is returned to Sewerby Hall, no further action will be taken.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “The exhibition has been very popular and someone obviously liked the baby T-Rex a bit too much.

“We would really like the model to be returned so it can be returned to ICONIC BRICKS.

"It can’t be extinct!”

ICONIC BRICKS: Dinosaurs! formed part of the site’s Summer Of Fun programme of events.

Each of the installations featured a plaque with information about how many Lego pieces the dinosaur is made from and how long they took to craft.

Some of the larger models took up to 400 hours and 250,000 pieces to complete.