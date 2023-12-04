UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell announce Bridlington Spa date for 2024

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have announced a date at Bridlington Spa on Monday, September 16 2024 celebrating the biggest songs from the UK’s most successful Reggae band of all-time.

The band recently celebrated 40 years since the release of UB40’s seminal album ‘Labour of Love’ on 12th September 1983, which produced the groundbreaking hits that will be performed on this tour such as ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘Please Don’t Make Me Cry’, and of course the ubiquitous ‘Red Red Wine’ which topped the charts both sides of the Atlantic.

Further hits from across the band’s career such as ‘Kingston Town’, a cover of ‘I Got You Babe’ with Chrissie Hynde, and ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’ helped the band and Ali Campbell become the authentic voice of UK Reggae, with a total of 70 million records sold, as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe.

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell go on general sale on Friday, December 8 at 10am.

Bridlington Spa membership holders can access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, December 6

Tickets available from bridspa.com and via the box office 01262 678258.