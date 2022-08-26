Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian Mums and Children visit Scarborough with Mayor Eric Broadbent and Rotary Club president George Roberts greeting them at the Harbour Bar

Cllr Eric Broadbent gave the visitors a warm welcome as Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough and spent several hours with them to ensure they had a great day out.

Approximately 40 children and 30 Ukrainian parents travelled to the town, arriving in Scarborough shortly after 11.00.

They were greeted by Cllr Broadbent and Rotary Club president George Roberts who took them to the harbour bar where owner Guilani Alonzi gave them each a free ice cream.

Mayor Eric Broadbent with Rotary Club president George Roberts and visit organisers Dariia Riabokin and Alisa Kaskova pic: Richard Ponter

The group then went to Luna Park, who gave them lots of free credits to enjoy the rides, before spending the rest of the day enjoying Scarborough and spending time on the beach.

Mayor Broadbent said: “It was a marvellous day, the kids were over the moon and everything went according to plan. I’ve never seen a group of kids look so happy.

“The Ukrainians were mainly from Kyiv and all very appreciative.

"It was made extra special because it was Ukrainian Independence Day. They were taking lots of photos and send them to people back home. It’s sad that they can’t return.

Enjoying an ice cream on the beach. pic: Richard Ponter

“I would like to thank Poundland for providing them with buckets and spades for the beach, Luna Park for giving them free rides on the fun fair and the Harbour Bar for giving them free ice creams when they arrived.

“Thanks too to Scarborough Borough Council for providing them with free toilet facilities and coach parking.

"Finally, a big thank you to the local Rotary Cavaliers for donating £200 to the families to ensure that they had a day to remember in Scarborough, and a chance to forget, for a while, the horrors of war that they have all been through.

“I was very proud to do my little bit and pleased that Scarborough did its bit to make them happy for a day.

Left to right: Councillors Heather Phillips, Derek Bastiman, Steve Siddons, Eric Broadbent and Janet Jefferson sign the solidarity document. Signatories Councillors Sam Cross and Will Forbes were unable to take part in the picture.

“They all said they’re going to come back, they loved it.”

Earlier this year councillors agreed to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine as part of a motion to a meeting of the full council.