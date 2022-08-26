Ukrainian families have a day to remember in Scarborough
Three coach loads of Ukrainian families currently living in Newcastle visited Scarborough on Ukrainian Independence Day, August 24.
Cllr Eric Broadbent gave the visitors a warm welcome as Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough and spent several hours with them to ensure they had a great day out.
Approximately 40 children and 30 Ukrainian parents travelled to the town, arriving in Scarborough shortly after 11.00.
They were greeted by Cllr Broadbent and Rotary Club president George Roberts who took them to the harbour bar where owner Guilani Alonzi gave them each a free ice cream.
Most Popular
-
1
Investigation finds fault at Scarborough's Central Tramway Company as trapped passengers rescued by firefighters
-
2
Sherburn man left with life-changing injuries as driver jailed for horror crash
-
3
Scarborough teen to represent North Yorkshire in national modelling competition
-
4
Boy racers fined during crackdown after cars caught street racing on Scarborough's seafront
-
5
Scarborough business owner's distress as fraudster targets potential customers
The group then went to Luna Park, who gave them lots of free credits to enjoy the rides, before spending the rest of the day enjoying Scarborough and spending time on the beach.
Mayor Broadbent said: “It was a marvellous day, the kids were over the moon and everything went according to plan. I’ve never seen a group of kids look so happy.
“The Ukrainians were mainly from Kyiv and all very appreciative.
"It was made extra special because it was Ukrainian Independence Day. They were taking lots of photos and send them to people back home. It’s sad that they can’t return.
“I would like to thank Poundland for providing them with buckets and spades for the beach, Luna Park for giving them free rides on the fun fair and the Harbour Bar for giving them free ice creams when they arrived.
“Thanks too to Scarborough Borough Council for providing them with free toilet facilities and coach parking.
"Finally, a big thank you to the local Rotary Cavaliers for donating £200 to the families to ensure that they had a day to remember in Scarborough, and a chance to forget, for a while, the horrors of war that they have all been through.
“I was very proud to do my little bit and pleased that Scarborough did its bit to make them happy for a day.
“They all said they’re going to come back, they loved it.”
Earlier this year councillors agreed to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine as part of a motion to a meeting of the full council.
The leaders of the town’s political groups have since signed the document and it has now been put on permanent display in Scarborough Town Hall