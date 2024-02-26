Ukrainians in Scarborough gather to mark second anniversary of the war in Ukraine

An extended session at Scarborough’s Sunflower Cafe was followed by a Service of Remembrance at the Salvation Army citadel on Alma Parade featuring performances in traditional Ukrainian costume and time to reflect.

Iryna Kutsemakhina, 43, who helped organise the day’s events said: “The Service of Remembrance on Friday night gave us the opportunity to show our language and culture in all its beauty.”

Speaking of the cafe, which was set up shortly after the first Ukrainians to escape the war arrived in Scarborough, Ms Kutsemakhina said: “ It’s going very well.

"Every Friday we seem to have more and more visitors.

"We have almost 100 visitors each Friday.”

Ms Kutsemakhina said there are around 300 Ukrainians now settled in the Scarborough area.

She said: “We are really blessed to be here with people supporting us and understanding us.

"It’s not just our friends and sponsors, but headteachers, surgeries, people from all spheres.

"At ever turn we don’t have any problems. People are very friendly.

"Every time they hear the sadness in our voice, they understand what is going on in our country and offer support.”

Ms Kutsemakhina spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the growing number of internal refugees from the east of the country whose homes have been destroyed by the fighting.

She said: “We are trying to help them as much as possible

"We are very blessed to be in Scarborough

"People come into the Salvation Army and offer support – they ask how they can help or how they can send a parcel from the UK.

"People need duvets, blankets, hygiene items, things you need in every day life – pretty much everything except medicine

"We know that it’s not easy with the bills at the moment – but people always help us and do not forget us.

“Come to Savaltion Army any day between 10am-2pm and ask us what to do with your items, or bring them with you and we will organise delivery to Ukraine.”

More information about the Sunflower Cafe is avalable on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/scarboroughsalvationarmyuk .

