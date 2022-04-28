Under 5s get to ‘Go Wild’ at Sewerby Hall and Gardens sessions

Activities will celebrate the beautiful surroundings at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, including the gardens, parkland, local wildlife, and zoo.

To accompany the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, which opens on Saturday, May 7 and runs until Sunday, July 17, there will be a programme of asctivities for young visitors and their families.

‘Under 5s Go Wild’ will take place at the venue on Friday mornings from May 13 to July 15. This will be a fun programme of activities for under 5s, all about wildlife, animals and the natural world, featuring music, art, drama, historical toys, stories, crafts and zoo experiences.

There will be opportunities for visitors to find out about the animal toys Edwardian children played with, investigate herbs in the Edwardian kitchen, and grow their own cress. Photo submitted

They will also make links to the Edwardian displays in the house, with opportunities for visitors to find out about the animal toys Edwardian children played with, investigate herbs in the Edwardian kitchen, and grow their own cress.

There will be plenty of opportunities to explore outside, including going on a mini mammal safari and hunting for minibeasts with the Active Coast team.

Participants will make bright, bold art all about animals and nature with artist Claire West; enjoy fun, interactive music sessions with musician Kathy Seabrook; get creative with owl’s activity (a Rusticus adventure); and enjoy nature-themed face painting.

The team from Sewerby Zoo will give a special penguin feed and talk, show participants how to make fat balls, and there will be a chance to meet the goats.

Lucy Cooke, Under 5s learning co-ordinator, said: “We are really excited to be able to launch this fantastic programme of activities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens to accompany the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, and we can’t wait to welcome our youngest visitors and their families.

“We have put together a programme with something for everyone, and we are sure it will help our visitors to appreciate the wonders of our local wildlife.”