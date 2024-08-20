'Unique and varies programme' in final concert at lunchtime series at Whitby's St John's Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friday August 30 sees the final concert of the summer series at St John the Evangelist Church on Whitby’s Brunswick Street.

Lisa Oliver will present a unique and varied programme.

Upon graduating in 2000, she embarked on a career as a musician and educator working in the Humber region.

She developed a fascination with Japanese drumming which led to her co-founding Humber Taiko, with opportunities to perform and teach across the UK, Europe and America.

Lisa Oliver.

Lisa is also active in the world of folk music, performing many times at Whitby Folk Week.

Recently she has learned to play the small harp - you can sometimes find her busking with this instrument in the streets of Whitby.

In this concert, Lisa will be playing a range of transcriptions and works mainly for the marimba - with maybe a few little extras.

The concert starts at 11.45am and entry is free with a retiring collection, which will go towards renewal of the church lighting.