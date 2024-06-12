Unique replica of Spanish galleon set to visit Whitby and Scarborough in July

The Galeon Andalucia

A unique replica of a Spanish galleon, the Galeón Andalucía, is due to arrive on the Yorkshire coast next month.

The galleon will visit Whitby from July 10-15 and Scarborough from July 17-22.

The Galeón Andalucía is a replica of the ship used by the Spanish from the 16th to 18th centuries in the maritime expeditions of discovery.

Galleons were intended to discover and then establish trade routes between Spain, America and the Philippines islands, and formed the then called Fleet of the Indies.

The Galeon Andalucia in New York

For three centuries, these Spanish galleons crossed the Atlantic Ocean back and forth, sailed around the Caribbean Sea and the American coasts, and covered the Pacific route as well.

They carried plenty of seamen, merchant traders and settlers, while their holds bore the fabulous loads resulting from American and Asian trade.

The construction of the Galleon

It took three years to research the main historical and maritime archives in Spain to compile the necessary information about galleons’ shapes, details and measures so that this replica could be built.

The stunning interior

Construction of the galleon took 17 months and employed 150 people. The vessel launched in Punta Umbría (Huelva, Spain) in November, 2009.

The replica was designed and built by Ignacio Fernandez Vial, a naval engineer and historian, commissioned by ship owner, the Nao Victoria Foundation.

During construction, a completely original and innovative technique was used: the hull and decks were built up in layers of fiberglass and after that the whole structure was lined with wood.

It was the first time this method was applied to any ship heavier than 500 tons meant for oceanic sailing.

The unique vessel will arrive in Whitby and Scarborough in July

The overall length measures 160 ft. and beam measures 32 ft.

Four masts hold six sails which measure almost 11,000 square foot.

The average speed is seven knots.

The galleon will be open to visitors from 10am until 8pm each day.

The Galeon Andalucia will visit Whitby and Scarborough in July

Once on board, visitors are free to stroll around five of the ships decks on a self-guided walking tour, talk to the actual crew members, and contemplate exhibitions, videos, projections and historical documents.

Tickets are available on board at tickets.velacuadra.es at a price of £12 for adults and older children, £6 for children aged 5-10, under 5s are free.