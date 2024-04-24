Unique replica of Spanish galleon set to visit Whitby - here are the dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Galeón Andalucía shop will visit and open her decks to the public for the first time at Whitby harbour from July 10 to 15.

Among its creaking timbers, the Galeón Andalucía tells the story of the legendary Spanish galleons of our time.

Climb aboard and learn how the adventurous sailors of yesteryear sailed and lived.

Galeón Andalucía is coming to Whitby.

You can visit the floating museum with an exhibition in which you can visit five of its decks.

The Galeón Andalucía’s current crew consists of 12 men and women of different nationalities, with applications being accepted for new positions.

It is recommended that people book their tickets now on the website of tickets.velacuadra.es – and schools and associations should email [email protected] to schedule their visit.