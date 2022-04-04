Unique theatre production to be staged in Scarborough town centre this summer - sign up for free and be part of it

Community producing company ARCADE are looking for people to participate in ‘Scarborough Stories’, a unique celebration of the town’s people, imagination and the stories that matter

The project is being made in a new, collaborative way that unites audiences and theatre-makers and puts curiosity and playfulness at the heart of the creative journey. This approach builds on Scarborough’s developing reputation as an important hub for reimagining culture and creativity.

"The site-specific show will reimagine the theatre experience by putting the local community at the forefront, turning the streets of Scarborough’s town centre into the stage. It will be a completely new way to enjoy performance, and will feature real stories from the community, told by the people who have lived them," said Sophie Drury-Bradey, ARCADE co-director.

ARCADE is looking for community members aged 14 and over, who live or work in the Scarborough borough, and have a touch of curiosity. No theatre or writing experience is needed, only a willingness to work with new people and to try something different. The creative process will be led by a small team of professional artists, including singer, community musician and composer Rebecca Denniff.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is a show we are making with our community - a storytelling experience unlike any other. Scarborough Stories will distil people’s stories into a theatrical production that will involve the very fabric of our town. At ARCADE we believe everyone is creative and this project asks the local community to give creativity a go, to get involved in creating work that really means something to the place we call home. Every place has its story. This is ours," said Sophie.

There are a number of ways locals can help bring the inspiring show to life:

As storytellers, where participants will be supported to create and write their Scarborough story about something that matters to them. Participants can choose to share this with audiences during the show or can nominate someone else to share their story for them. Storytellers will need to attend workshops once a week during May and June, which will help shape the final work.

As part of the Finale Choir, where they will get the unique opportunity to co-write the finale show song with professional musicians, take part in rehearsals, and perform as part of an community choir for the show finale.

As audience guide they will be trained by a professional stage manager to welcome audiences to the show, guiding them through their experience of Scarborough high street.

Signing up for any role is simple – attend ARCADE’s Community Cast Taster Workshop on Thursday April 28 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Woodend Creative Centre, The Crescent, Scarborough.

It will provide people with the opportunity to speak to the team and artists behind the show, and to discover their part in Scarborough Stories. Everyone will be offered a role, but those interested must book their free spot in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/scarborough-stories-community-cast-taster-workshop-tickets-298155801027?ref=estw.The final show will be in special and unusual venues in Scarborough town between Thursday July 7 and Saturday July 9.

ARCADE are also seeking unique places to feature in the Scarborough Stories show and encourages anyone to get in touch if they think their business would make a great location.

Scarborough Stories is co-produced by ARCADE and the Stephen Joseph Theatre with support from CaVCA and funded by Yorkshire Coast Bid and Arts Council England. Scarborough Stories is a Yorkshire Coast BID project.

Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID Kerry Carruthers said: “The participation by members of the Scarborough Community is what makes Scarborough Stories truly unique."

Amy Fisher, creative producer at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, said: “The project is an ambitious piece of co-creation work and will give the community of Scarborough a unique opportunity to not only share their stories but more importantly shape how those stories are told. We look forward to developing new and existing relationships with our communities, collaborating with ARCADE and welcoming the entire project into the Stephen Joseph building.”