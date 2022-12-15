Unison delivers Christmas cheer to patients on Scarborough Hospital children's ward

Martin Dowey hands over the selection boxes at Scarborough Hospital’s Rainbow Ward

Unison, of Thornburgh Road in Eastfield, who build and maintain tube bending machinery, donated 25 Christmas chocolate selection boxes to the Rainbow Ward.

Marketing Manager Martin Dowey, who delivered the selection boxes to the ward, said: “We’re a multi-national company, with offices in America and other parts of the UK, but we’re based in Scarborough, and a good chunk of our staff live in the town, so it is very important for us to help out locally.

“It’s a good thing to do for the town. It’s great to be able to give some Christmas cheer to the young patients, who may be spending time in hospital over the Christmas period.

Chris Bond, left, and Steve Chambers outside Unison Ltd in Eastfield