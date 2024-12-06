Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC crowned F1 in Schools world champions in two categories
Fifty five teams worldwide qualified for the world finals, where they had to go through several tough competition stages, starting with regionals, progressing to Nationals and then to worlds.
Unity Racing started their season with the regionals at The STEM centre in York, where they won overall, they then competed a few weeks later at the Magna Science Centre for the nationals where they came second overall and were crowned English Champions.
The team had to raise more than £30,000 to be able to compete on the world stage.
This was achieved through the support of the team sponsors such as Made in Yorkshire, Made Smarter, Anglo American, Castle Group, Scarborough Business Ambassadors, IGUS, Blue Raptor Signs to name but a few.
The team also took in some of the cultural offerings of Saudi Arabia, as well as visiting Doha in Qatar for the F1 Racing itself.
As part of the event and celebrations the team did a pit walk at the Lusail circuit.
This experience was made even more special as they were invited into two garages, Visa CashApp RB as a reward for having the world's best pit display, and AMG Mercedes due to a previous colleague of Director of Engineering, Rob Shephard, being one of their race engineers.
Mr Shepherd said: “I am incredibly proud of Jack, Ryan, Billy, and Matiss for their hard work, unwavering dedication, resilience, and passion to be the best they can be.
"The fact that they not only raised the huge amount of funds needed to compete but also delivered such a high standard of work is nothing short of amazing.
"To see them rewarded as world champions in two categories is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that this achievement will be life-changing for them.
“We couldn't have reached this milestone without the invaluable support of our incredible partners.
"Thank you so much for your time, resources, and belief in our team.
"Your contribution has made all the difference.”