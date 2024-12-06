Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC crowned F1 in Schools world champions in two categories

Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC at the race circuit pits in Saudi Arabia.

Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC were crowned world champions in two categories - pit display and digital media – when competing in the world F1 in School finals in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifty five teams worldwide qualified for the world finals, where they had to go through several tough competition stages, starting with regionals, progressing to Nationals and then to worlds.

Unity Racing started their season with the regionals at The STEM centre in York, where they won overall, they then competed a few weeks later at the Magna Science Centre for the nationals where they came second overall and were crowned English Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team had to raise more than £30,000 to be able to compete on the world stage.

Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC team who won two categories in the F1 in schools world finals.

This was achieved through the support of the team sponsors such as Made in Yorkshire, Made Smarter, Anglo American, Castle Group, Scarborough Business Ambassadors, IGUS, Blue Raptor Signs to name but a few.

The team also took in some of the cultural offerings of Saudi Arabia, as well as visiting Doha in Qatar for the F1 Racing itself.

As part of the event and celebrations the team did a pit walk at the Lusail circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This experience was made even more special as they were invited into two garages, Visa CashApp RB as a reward for having the world's best pit display, and AMG Mercedes due to a previous colleague of Director of Engineering, Rob Shephard, being one of their race engineers.

Unity Racing of Scarborough UTC receive 0n of their two category wins at the F1 in schools world finals.

Mr Shepherd said: “I am incredibly proud of Jack, Ryan, Billy, and Matiss for their hard work, unwavering dedication, resilience, and passion to be the best they can be.

"The fact that they not only raised the huge amount of funds needed to compete but also delivered such a high standard of work is nothing short of amazing.

"To see them rewarded as world champions in two categories is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that this achievement will be life-changing for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn't have reached this milestone without the invaluable support of our incredible partners.

"Thank you so much for your time, resources, and belief in our team.

"Your contribution has made all the difference.”