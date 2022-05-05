Unknown East Yorkshire Regiment soldier laid to rest more than 100 years after the Battle of Loos

Soldiers of the Yorkshire Regiment carry the unknown soldier to his final resting place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Loos British Cemetery in northern France. Crown Copyright/A.Eden

The service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (MOD JCCC), also known as the MOD War Detectives, and was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Loos British Cemetery in northern France.

One set of remains was recovered in January 2018 during a WW1 ordnance search near Lens.

Also found was a pocket watch and a spoon with the number 13228 stamped on the back.

MOD JCCC and the CWGC confirmed it to be the regimental number of Private William Johnston, aged 39, of 7th battalion, Royal Scots Fusiliers, having cross referenced it with war records that also confirmed he was the only casualty with this number who did not have a known burial place.

The MOD JCCC traced a great-great-niece who provided a DNA sample to compare with DNA taken from the remains and the results were conclusive.

The remains of another British soldier were found separately in the same area.

Although it was not possible to identify him by name, MOD JCCC did confirm he served with the East Yorkshire Regiment due to two East Yorkshire shoulder titles being found with the remains.

Louise Dorr, MOD JCCC Caseworker said: “I’m both pleased and saddened that although I have been able to identify one of these soldiers by name, there are just too many casualties missing from the 8th East Yorkshire Regiment for us to be able to name their casualty.