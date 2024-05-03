Unpaid carers in and around Bridlington have chance to tell the council about their needs

An unpaid carer is someone who provides care and support to a family member, partner, friend or neighbour who cannot manage without their help due to illness, disability, mental health or addiction. This care is not part of paid employment and is often provided out of personal commitment or love. Unpaid carers can be of any age and may juggle caregiving with work, study, or other commitments and responsibilities.Councillor David Tucker, portfolio holder for adults, health and care said: "Carers do an amazing job, but the responsibilities can be physically and emotionally demanding. We want to ensure that those who care for loved ones have the support that they need to help them in their caring role. There are lots of carers who aren't receiving support, so this survey is an opportunity for carers to highlight what support would help them, to ensure a good quality of life for those who are supporting others."Elaine Holtby, East Riding Carers Support Service Manager said: "We appreciate the important role unpaid carers play in the lives of the people they care for, and we take our responsibilities to support carers seriously. If you are aged 18 or over and provide regular, unpaid help to someone close to you, we may be able to help you manage your caring responsibilities and look after your own needs."