Up-and-coming athletes in Scarborough and Ryedale urged to apply for a new sponsorship scheme

Gold medallist Colin Jackson is taking part in the scheme

Up-and-coming athletes in Scarborough and Ryedale are being given the chance to become ‘Sporting Champions’ and gain much-needed support as part of a sports talent development scheme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, now heading into its sixth year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200-plus leisure facilities across the country, including Scarborough Sports Village, Pindar Leisure Centre, Ryedale Sports Centre, Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre,Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre and Whitby Leisure Centre.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply through the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website from the start of April.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year will see the official relaunch of the scheme, welcoming on board several Elite athletes whose identity will be revealed next month on the Sporting Champions Instagram page (@easportingchamps).

The talented line-up includes Olympians and Paralympians, whose experience and expertise will help to mentor and support young athletes.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an Ambassador, working alongside the newly-appointed Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow and I’m so excited for the relaunch, where I’ll be working alongside some truly talented Elite athletes.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Over the past six years, the Sporting Champions scheme has invested more than £1 million into young athletes.

Jon Bird, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are delighted to support stars from Ryedale and Scarborough on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Ryedale District Council and Scarborough Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2022.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what the relaunch of the scheme will bring.”

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources at Ryedale District Council, said: “Ryedale is budding with potential for even more sporting champions. This sponsorship scheme can take that potential and turn it into the next gold medal for Team GB.

“Anyone with enthusiasm, determination and a dream to be the best in their sporting or athletic discipline shouldn’t think twice, just apply.”

Applicants should follow the Sporting Champions Instagram page (@easportingchamps) for further updates on how to apply.