UPDATE: A171 Whitby to Guisborough Road closed at Glaisdale turn off after accident
The A171 Guisborough Road is currently closed between the Ugthorpe and Egton junctions due to a road traffic collision.
Police are appealing for the driver of a white van, who may have witnessed the incident which happened at approximately 5.20am this morning, to come forwards.
If you believe you have any information or dash cam footage in relation to this incident, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference NYP-28022024-0047.
The road remains closed at the time and police are advising drivers to find an alternative route.