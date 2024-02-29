UPDATE: Eastfield's George Pindar School partially closed due to extensive flooding
This morning, Thursday, February 29, the school released a message to parents saying the school was closed to certain year groups following flooding.
The message read: “Due to extensive flooding, we are forced to close school to years 8, 9 & 10. Work will be online for these year groups.
“Years 7 & 11 should attend as usual. Any vulnerable children from years 8, 9 & 10 may still attend school.
“Apologies for the inconvenience.”
Lesley Welsh, the school’s headteacher, has told The Scarborough News that the school plans on reopening to the affected year groups tomorrow.
She said: “Unfortunately due to a burst water pipe, the school is closed for years 8, 9 and 10 today.
"We are working on rectifying this and hope to be able to reopen again fully tomorrow. We will keep all stakeholders updated accordingly.”