Officers have arrested four teenagers in connection with the burglary

Four teenage boys have been arrested after damage was caused to Norton College near Malton.

Earlier this week North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal after responding to reports that the school had been broken into and around £10,000 worth of damage had been caused over the weekend of July 5 to 7.

On Thursday, July 11, officers arrested four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 14, on suspicion on burglary with intent to commit damage.

They have been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers have thanked members of the public who have come forward with information.

Anyone who can assist the investigation but has not yet spoken to the police should email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 online via their website.

Quote reference 12240120908.