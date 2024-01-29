News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to locate missing man from near Manchester with links to Scarborough

Greater Manchester Police are currently searching for a missing man who has links to Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT
Andrew was last seen on Monday, January 15 at around 2.30pm in Standish.

He is of slim build, has short grey hair, tattoos on his right forearm of a phoenix. He was wearing a short, black jacket that says ‘Lee Cooper’ and jeans and trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log MSP/06LL/0000204/24.

Call 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

