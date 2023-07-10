Urgent appeal to locate missing Scarborough man
Police are urgently searching for a man missing from Scarborough.
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Zak Bayes, 27, was last seen by staff at Cross Lane Hospital, Newby, at about 5.30pm on Friday July 7.
Zak was wearing a grey/black beanie hat, black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black tracksuit jacket with a red and green pattern on the sleeve.
Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number NYP-07072023-0426.