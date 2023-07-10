News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to locate missing Scarborough man

Police are urgently searching for a man missing from Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

Zak Bayes, 27, was last seen by staff at Cross Lane Hospital, Newby, at about 5.30pm on Friday July 7.

Zak was wearing a grey/black beanie hat, black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black tracksuit jacket with a red and green pattern on the sleeve.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number NYP-07072023-0426.

