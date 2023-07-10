Urgent appeal to locate missing Scarborough man

Zak Bayes, 27, was last seen by staff at Cross Lane Hospital, Newby, at about 5.30pm on Friday July 7.

Zak was wearing a grey/black beanie hat, black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black tracksuit jacket with a red and green pattern on the sleeve.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch.

