Urgent Police appeal to locate missing Scarborough man
North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for your help to locate missing 32-year-old man Jason Daniel Conway, who was last seen in Scarborough.
Jason was last seen leaving the Royal Tandoori restaurant on Queen Street in Scarborough, at around 9pm on January 1.
North Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Jason is described as being around 6ft tall and of a medium build with light brown short hair.
He has a distinctive tattoo on his arm and Police believe he is wearing light grey trousers, a long black coat and dark brown boots.
If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220001036
If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.
