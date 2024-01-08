US Alt-Metal pioneers KORN to bring legendary show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Alt-Metal pioneers, KORN are bringing their explosive live show to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

The US band, who gave the world such anthems as Blind, Falling Away From Me, Here To Stay, Freak On A Leash, Twisted Transistor, Make Me Bad, Did My Time, and more headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday August 8.

KORN will be joined on the night by very special guests Wargasm and Loathe.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday January 12 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Since forming in California in 1993, KORN have sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed.

They have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

KORN join Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT programmer, said: “KORN are one of the most important and influential bands of the past 30 years.

“Their sound shaped a new genre back in the 1990s and they won a huge fanbase around the world.

“We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming them here to the Yorkshire coast for what will be an incredible gig.”