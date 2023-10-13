Vacant Scarborough shop and offices to be converted into holiday apartments

A vacant Scarborough shop is set to be converted into holiday flats despite concerns about changes to the building.

A vacant and “derelict looking” shop and office building at 10-12 Queens Terrace, Scarborough is set to be converted into a pair of holiday flats following approval of plans by North Yorkshire Council.

The “unusual, narrow triangular-shaped” two-storey building is located at the end of a traditional terraced row of houses with feature bay windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which was previously shops at ground floor level with an office and workshop above, is located in a mixed residential and commercial area where numerous tourist lodgings exist.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council report states that “whilst the loss of the shop-fronts is regrettable, they are in particularly poor condition, suffering from rot, and they are relatively modern replacements”.

The authority said that it would not be reasonable to try to retain the existing shop fronts and that if they were retained “it would create visual amenity issues arising from the proposed use and the building occupants would suffer from a poor level of privacy and amenity”.

No parking will be provided at the holiday let although the forecourt area will provide space for a bicycle or mobility scooter which the council said allows for “more sustainable means of transport”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers also noted that the site is within easy walking distance of local facilities.

Officers concluded that the general improvements to the building and its use as a holiday let would “ensure the building would be maintained in good order” and as a result outweighed “any modest harm arising from the window material”.

The council report concluded: “The site, due to its semi-derelict appearance and boarded-up windows has a seriously negative impact on the character of the conservation area, and the previously approved modern replacement windows are poor.

“The works to the appearance of the building would be a visual enhancement.”