An application proposes the change of use of a four-storey property on Victoria Road into an 11-bed HMO, with the applicant stating that external alterations would also take place if the plan is approved but these would “not result in any harm to residential amenity”.

The ground floor of the property is a vacant shop with staff facilities and storage in the basement, whilst the three upper floors, which are accessed from the rear of the building, are made up of residential accommodation.

The application has been submitted on behalf of West Park Property Developments Ltd.

20 Victoria Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Images

The applicant has stated that he is “a very experienced operator of HMO properties within the Scarborough area” and “takes his responsibility to tenants and neighbours very seriously”.

A management plan submitted by the applicant states that he currently manages HMO properties across Scarborough comprising more than 70 rooms in total.

Planning documents propose that all the rooms would be en-suite and would “far exceed the minimum space standards for HMO accommodation”.

Communal facilities would be located at the rear of the property on the ground floor level and would consist of a lounge-dining area and kitchen with an area of 30sqm.

No parking would be available on site but a secure bicycle shelter has been proposed and the applicant has stated that there is “immediate access to public transport and town centre amenities”.

The applicant said that if the scheme were to be approved “it would not disrupt the balance of uses in the vicinity” because the number of properties “in use as shared accommodation would remain below 50 per cent on the entire street”.

The application concludes: “External changes associated with this use would not harm residential amenity in any way and the proposed change of use would provide a good level of accommodation for future occupants.”

