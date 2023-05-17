News you can trust since 1882
Vandals smash Saint Catherine’s Hospice charity shop window on reopening day

The charity shop for Saint Catherine’s Hospice was smashed on the day of its reopening, following a recent refurbishment.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th May 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:54 BST

The shop, which is located on Falsgrave Road, reopened on Tuesday May 16 and has recently undergone a refurbishment which sees their upstairs floor now home to a range of household and electrical goods.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are deeply disheartened to see our Falsgrave shop has had a window smashed on the day that it reopened after refurbishment.

“The police have been contacted and are carrying out an investigation, so if anyone has any details that may help then we would encourage them to come forward.

The Saint Catherine's Hospice charity shop window has had the window smashed.
“Thankfully, due to the position of the window, the shop can still open during its regular trading hours of 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday so we look forward to welcoming our wonderful supporters as usual.”

On Facebook, the charity said: “This is of course hugely costly to us and will mean that we have to use funds that should be for patient care, on repairing the window instead “

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

If you would like to donate to Saint Catherine’s Hospice, you can do so here.

