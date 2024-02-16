VanLife Fest announces return to Ryedale to celebrate all things 'nomadic' for 2024

Yorkshire’s largest celebration of the nomadic lifestyle is set to return to Scampston Hall, near Malton, from June 21-23, 2024, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with adventure, entertainment, and relaxation.

This year’s festival boasts a diverse range of activities for all the family from Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23.

There will be a circus in town, as well as exhilarating climbing walls to the serenity of free yoga sessions and indulgent massages and manicures.

VanShades takes the spotlight as this year's main partner, dedicated to transforming vans into a home with personalized window pods, chair pods, and screen covers.

Joining the sponsorship lineup is RouteYC, showcasing the beauty of the Yorkshire coastline and offering the best walking and biking routes for exploration.

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat with a lineup featuring a variety of acts. Headlining the festival are iconic tribute bands including Supersonic Queen (Queen), Spice: Forever (Spice Girls), and Revival: ABBA tribute. The eclectic mix continues with alternative acts like Friday Street, Spilt Milk, and Motion Picture, ensuring there’s something for every musical taste.

New for 2024 is The VanLife Coffee Club hosted by Off-Grid Camping UK, a hub for technical talks, travel tips, van life insights, and hands-on demonstrations.

Whether you're a seasoned van lifer or dream of life on the road, this is something not to be missed.