Check out the photos below.Check out the photos below.
Check out the photos below.

VE DAY 2025: Pictures special as Scarborough pays its respects on 80th anniversary

By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th May 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:14 BST
Today (May 8) Scarborough paid its respects to to the fallen during beautiful ceremony led by The Royal British Legion (RBL), which honoured the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day. Here is a selection of stunning photos from the special ceremony.

VE Day is celebrated on May 8 to honour the important day in 1945 on which the Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender.

For the 2025 the event was led by the RBL Scarborough, held in the Garden of Remembrance in Alma Square.

The event included a parade of standards, two minute silence and the ceremonial laying of wreaths.

Cadets, Veterans, school children and residents all came together to remember this momentous occiasion.

Elsewhere in the town at Scarborough Library, staff, visitors and local care home residents have been sharing memories over tea and scones, and the wellbeing choir performed. Displays from the British Newspaper Archive are running throughout the month in Masham and Nidderdale libraries.

Check out the stunning photos from the ceremony below.

During the service.

1. Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025

During the service. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Standard Bearers assemble.

2. Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025

Standard Bearers assemble. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people joined together at Alma Square to watch the event.

3. Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025

Hundreds of people joined together at Alma Square to watch the event. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
St Peter's Primary School with a wreath made by the students.

4. Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025

St Peter's Primary School with a wreath made by the students. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughThe Royal British LegionGermanyGarden of Remembrance
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice