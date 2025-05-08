VE DAY 2025: Pictures special as Scarborough pays its respects on 80th anniversary

VE Day is celebrated on May 8 to honour the important day in 1945 on which the Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender.

For the 2025 the event was led by the RBL Scarborough, held in the Garden of Remembrance in Alma Square.

The event included a parade of standards, two minute silence and the ceremonial laying of wreaths.

Cadets, Veterans, school children and residents all came together to remember this momentous occiasion.

Elsewhere in the town at Scarborough Library, staff, visitors and local care home residents have been sharing memories over tea and scones, and the wellbeing choir performed. Displays from the British Newspaper Archive are running throughout the month in Masham and Nidderdale libraries.

Check out the stunning photos from the ceremony below.

1 . Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025 During the service. Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025 Standard Bearers assemble. Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Scarborough VE Day Ceremony 2025 Hundreds of people joined together at Alma Square to watch the event. Photo: Richard Ponter