Vehicle catches fire on Valley Bridge, Scarborough during busy night for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
At 8.42pm, a crew from Filey responded to a vehicle on fire on Valley Bridge.
Crews used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus equipment to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for heat spots and the vehicle sustained alot of fire damage.
North Yorkshire Police received reports at around 9.07pm on Sunday 3 December of a vehicle on fire at the side of the road on Valley Bridge, Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and there were no reported injuries.
NYP Reference for this incident is 12230229678.
Earlier in the evening, NYFARS responded to a fire alarm activating on Victoria Road in Scarborough. No fire was detected and it was later discovered that the call point had been maliciously activated.
A crew from Scarborough assisted ambulance with a difficult casualty extrication and only crew power was used.
As well as this, a crew from Filey responded to some flooding in a persons property on Westway in Scarborough but the leak was isolated on arrival of the crew.
At 1.48am, Whitby crew were requested from the ambulance service to gain entry to a property but on their arrival it was discovered that the neighbour had gained entry to the premise for the paramedics.