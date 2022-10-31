Vet/Pathologist Ben Strugnell is the speaker at Whitby Dairy Discussion Group's next meeting.

Having worked in mixed practice across North Yorkshire for five years, Ben then set up Farm Post Mortems to offer comprehensive post mortem services, to give vets and farmers a cost-effective way of diagnosing disease and increasing livestock efficiency, thus improving farm profit margins.

The company also works with AHDB to investigate causes of death in English beef and sheep stock, in the hope of improving herd and flock productivity.

The dairy group meeting takes place at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle on Monday November 14, at 7.45pm.