Vet to speak to Whitby dairy group on farm animal pathology
Vet and pathologist Ben Strugnell of Farm Post Mortems Ltd, will be speaking to members of Whitby Dairy Discussion Group about farm animal pathology when it next meets.
Having worked in mixed practice across North Yorkshire for five years, Ben then set up Farm Post Mortems to offer comprehensive post mortem services, to give vets and farmers a cost-effective way of diagnosing disease and increasing livestock efficiency, thus improving farm profit margins.
The company also works with AHDB to investigate causes of death in English beef and sheep stock, in the hope of improving herd and flock productivity.
The dairy group meeting takes place at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle on Monday November 14, at 7.45pm.
Members are always welcome, but people are asked to confirm attendance at meetings to ensure the accommodation meets health and safety requirements by contacting secretary Joyce Stangoe either via email at [email protected] or by calling her on 07868 956919.